    Rep. Meeks: "I think it is clear that the Republicans can't govern"

Rep. Meeks: "I think it is clear that the Republicans can't govern"

08:20

Congress was able to pass a last-minute bill to avert a government shutdown, but the frustration among Republicans and Democrats alike is palpable. “I think it is clear that the Republicans can’t govern,” says New York congressman Gregory Meeks. With news that Rep. Matt Gaetz will move to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Meeks says he agrees that Congress needs “new leadership that can be trusted” – and he has someone in mind. “I want someone trustworthy, I want someone who’s respected, I want someone who wants to work across the aisle,” he says. “To me, that’s Hakeem Jeffries.”Oct. 1, 2023

    Rep. Meeks: "I think it is clear that the Republicans can't govern"

