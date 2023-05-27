Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

News about a debt ceiling deal is sounding more optimistic but discussions between White House and Republican negotiators are still ongoing. “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity,” says Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), as the debt ceiling deadline of June 5th approaches. As Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Committee and a member of the Financial Services Committee, he’s looking for his colleagues to arrive at a sensible solution instead of “holding the country and the full faith and credit of the United States hostage.” He tells Ali Velshi, “This is not the way you should be governing.” May 27, 2023