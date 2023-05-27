IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Maus” by Art Spiegelman

  • SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: “all we’re asking for is a choice”

    Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

    Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

  • Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

  • Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

  • 'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

  • Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

  • Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

  • The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

  • The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

  • The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

  • Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

  • Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading 

  • Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza 'may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing'

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

  • TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

News about a debt ceiling deal is sounding more optimistic but discussions between White House and Republican negotiators are still ongoing. “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity,” says Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), as the debt ceiling deadline of June 5th approaches. As Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Committee and a member of the Financial Services Committee, he’s looking for his colleagues to arrive at a sensible solution instead of “holding the country and the full faith and credit of the United States hostage.” He tells Ali Velshi, “This is not the way you should be governing.” May 27, 2023

Play All