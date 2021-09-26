Pennsylvania AG: Republicans are ‘willing to sell out 245+ years of American history’ for a Big Lie
We may have gotten the “results” from the fraudulent audit in Arizona, but that isn’t stopping states like Pennsylvania from expanding on the Big Lie and trying their hand at an illegitimate election turnover of their own. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joins Ali Velshi to explain why he’s suing the Republicans spearheading the effort and why what they’re doing “confirms the sham.”Sept. 26, 2021