NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

Ali Velshi

Following the racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, NAACP President Derrick Johnson is looking for accountability – but he’s not just talking about the shooter. The shooting in Buffalo joins the tragic list of massacres perpetrated by young white extremists driven by racist ideologies. “We must deal with domestic terrorism,” he tells Maria Teresa Kumar. “We must do so aggressively, we must do so decisively so we won’t continue to repeat this same story over and over again.”May 15, 2022

