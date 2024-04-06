Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

It has been six months since Hamas fired missiles and broke into Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians; and six months since Israel began its all-out assault on Gaza, killing more than 33,000 people, mostly civilians. And for the more than 100 hostages still thought to be alive inside the Gaza strip, this weekend marks six months of captivity. With very little information coming out of Gaza on the condition of the hostages, their families are urging governments to prioritize getting their loved ones home. April 6, 2024