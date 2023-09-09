IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,000

Ali Velshi

Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,000

03:52

The death toll of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco has exceeded 1,000 as emergency personnel begin search and rescue missions to find survivors among the rubble. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports on how personnel will deal with remote communities and combing through centuries-old infrastructure.Sept. 9, 2023

    Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,000

