    Mike Johnson’s funding plan doomed by GOP lawmakers ‘hell-bent’ on shutdown

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan

  • VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

  • UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza

  • Son of Peace Activist Taken Hostage by Hamas: “Maybe it’s only grown stronger – my conviction for peace”

  • 'It's the abortion, stupid': Obeidallah on Democrats' strategy for 2024

  • Palestinian Ambassador to UN: “Civilian lives are sacred… it needs to stop now”

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This will go on forever until we eliminate Hamas”

  • ‘A lot can change’: What the poll numbers signal one year out from 2024 election

  • Judge Luttig: Trump disqualification ‘does not require a criminal conviction’

  • World Food Program calls for expanded humanitarian access to Gaza

  • Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

  • How Israel-Palestine policy is dividing Democrats

  • ‘How stupid do they have to be?’: Michael Cohen blasts Don Jr. and Eric's NY civil trial testimony

  • Challenges of Life in Gaza before this War

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Michael Connelly, David Baldacci, and PEN America take the fight to FL

  • Likelihood of Pence testifying against Trump is ‘high to almost a certainty’ after dropping 2024 bid

  • 'A surrogate for Trump’: Rep. Dean sounds alarm on new speaker

  • Fmr. Director of U.S. Hostage Rescue: How teams work to bring hostages home

  •  Deputy Palestinian Amb. to the UN: Now is the time to be courageous

Ali Velshi

Mike Johnson’s funding plan doomed by GOP lawmakers ‘hell-bent’ on shutdown

Fmr. Rep. Charlie Dent and AEI's Norm Ornstein join Ali Velshi to discuss Speaker Mike Johnson’s newly-unveiled stopgap funding plan which would extend spending for some agencies to mid-January and others to early February, and excludes aid to Ukraine and Israel. With five days left for Congress to avert a government shutdown, both Republicans and Democrats have pushed back against the bill, making its passage seem extremely unlikely. “The lunatic fringe is dominating this process and that’s why we’re very unlikely to avoid a shutdown,” Ornstein says. “You have members hell-bent on bringing this government down and bringing chaos upon us… The Speaker comes from this lunatic fringe of the party and that’s part of the problem.”Nov. 12, 2023

Play All