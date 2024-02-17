Cohen on Trump’s avalanche of legal penalties: ‘He will have to liquidate his assets’

Yesterday, Judge Engoron ordered Trump and the Trump Organization to pay a combined $364 million in penalties in the New York civil fraud case. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins Ali Velshi to discuss his own vindication in the case, how he thinks Donald is privately reacting to the ruling, and what comes next in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s hush money case beginning on March 25, which Cohen will play a key role in. Cohen also breaks down the financial burden he expects Engoron’s ruling to place on Trump and the significance of the case going to the IRS and the state tax department, which he says could result in a fee “substantially greater even than the 500 million everyone is talking about.”Feb. 17, 2024