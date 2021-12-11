Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”

Kyanna Parsons Perez had only been working at the candle factory in Mayfield, KY for one month. During her shift last night, a massive and powerful tornado swept through the town, completely demolishing the building in which she was working. “We were completely trapped underneath there,” she says. As rescuers began to pull her and her co-workers out, she was told that there was about five feet of debris on top of her. “I was just so afraid. I’m like, they’re not gonna be able to get me out. I’m going down on my birthday.”Dec. 11, 2021