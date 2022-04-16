Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

Ordinary Ukrainians have spoken out not just about their commitment to protecting themselves and their families, but their willingness to place themselves in harm’s way to defend their country. It’s clear that for them this is a fight not just about material safety or wellbeing, but about something deeper and more important: democracy. And that’s a fight Americans care about too. Americans know what defending democracy looks like. But the hard truth about democracy is that, like any relationship worth its salt, it needs nurturing and attention. America has to defend its democracy from those who would take it away — especially when those threats come from within.April 16, 2022