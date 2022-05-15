Maria Hinojosa on ‘Suave’, her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: “We brought heart”

Maria Hinojasa’s Pulitzer Prize winning podcast, “Suave”, is literally decades in the making. Hinojosa and David Luis "Suave" Gonzalez, the namesake for the podcast, first met in 1993 while speaking at the Graterford State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania. At the time, Suave was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a crime he committed when he was 17 years old. A minor. They stayed in touch -- as a source for other stories on the incarcerated population -- and then as friends. Although the podcast focuses on one man, it is telling the story of thousands of other people sentenced to die in prison for a crime they committed as a minor. “Suave” is gut-wrenching, deeply personal, and full of heart – that is what makes it so good. May 15, 2022