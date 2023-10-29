IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Likelihood of Pence testifying against Trump is ‘high to almost a certainty’ after dropping 2024 bid

04:38

Tara Setmayer and Danny Cevallos join Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss former Vice President Mike Pence dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and why it could increase the likelihood of Mike Pence testifying against Trump in Jack Smith’s election interference case. “I don't think there's going to be much impediment to Mike Pence racing in to testify,” Cevallos says. “He’s already provided evidence. There’s absolutely nothing holding him back now.”Oct. 29, 2023

Play All