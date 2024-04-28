IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case
April 28, 202412:12
    Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding 'key question' at the heart of Trump immunity case

Ali Velshi

Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding 'key question' at the heart of Trump immunity case

12:12

Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig joins Ali Velshi to discuss his takeaways from this week’s Supreme Court oral arguments on former President Donald Trump's presidential immunity claim, which many believe will lead to more delays in Trump’s federal criminal cases, and potentially impact the future of the presidency itself. "That this absurd argument is even being made before the Supreme Court is an embarrassment to the Constitution and to our country,” Judge Luttig says. Judge Luttig also criticizes the Supreme Court for avoiding the “straightforward, key question” about the case itself, and explains what decision he believes the justices are most likely to make.April 28, 2024

