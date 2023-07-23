IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Jack Smith and Fani Willis likely to be coordinating on Trump as investigations wrap up

10:13

Andrew Weissmann, former Justice Department prosecutor, and Kristy Greenberg, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, join Ali Velshi to discuss recent developments in Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s 2020 election crimes, including the increasing focus on low-level witnesses who could play a pivotal role in building the case and why there is likely to be coordination going on between Jack Smith and Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis behind closed doors. “There has to be some sort of coordination,” Greenberg explains. “It’s a delicate situation but they must be communicating, they must be sharing information where they are looking at the same kinds of witnesses and documents as they get to the final stages.”July 23, 2023

