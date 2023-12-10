J Street: Israel’s war conduct not aligned with Jewish values

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Israel is facing increasing criticism for what many perceive as a disproportionate response in Gaza. Among those reevaluating their position on Israel’s war is J Street, an Israel advocacy group. The group issued a statement calling this a moment of truth for the US-Israel relationship, adding that J Street will withdraw support for Israel's military campaign unless its government changes its conduct in the conflict and supports post-war negotiations. “This is simply not in keeping [with] the values of the Jewish community and the lessons we should have learned from our own history,” Jeremy Ben-Ami, President of J Street, tells host Ali Velshi.Dec. 10, 2023

