J Street: Israel’s war conduct not aligned with Jewish values

Israel is facing increasing criticism for what many perceive as a disproportionate response in Gaza. Among those reevaluating their position on Israel’s war is J Street, an Israel advocacy group. The group issued a statement calling this a moment of truth for the US-Israel relationship, adding that J Street will withdraw support for Israel's military campaign unless its government changes its conduct in the conflict and supports post-war negotiations. “This is simply not in keeping [with] the values of the Jewish community and the lessons we should have learned from our own history,” Jeremy Ben-Ami, President of J Street, tells host Ali Velshi.Dec. 10, 2023