How this NYC non-profit is fighting period poverty with donations and workshops

1 in 5 Americans can’t afford menstrual products each month, which can cause health issues and perpetuate social stigma. Carrington Baker, a graduate of St. John’s University, used her own money to purchase tampons and pads which she then distributed in New York City. Since then, she’s launched “For Women By Women, Period”, a non-profit organization that is tackling period poverty head-on by supplying New Yorkers with menstrual products.Feb. 25, 2024