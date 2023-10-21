IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House historian on GOP chaos: ‘It hasn’t been this bad since before the Civil War’

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

    06:49

  • Fmr. PLO spokeswoman: Israel's 'dehumanization' of Palestinians is ‘heart-wrenching to watch’

    06:20

  • Fmr Israeli Vice PM: Hamas is an ‘obstacle to peace’ and must ‘pay the ultimate price’

    06:06

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40

  • 'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

    05:46

  • How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages

    03:28

  • Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel

    02:12

  • How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56

  • Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

    01:50

  • Fmr. PLO spokesperson: Don't underestimate the 'desire of people to actually be free' 

    02:52

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

    01:29

  • Ayman: Biden's statement on Hamas attack is a warning to Israel's enemies

    01:36

  • Ayman: Hamas’ 'extremely sophisticated' attack shows the limits of Israel’s ‘usual deterrent’

    05:33

  • Officials: At least 200 killed in Gaza and 40 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

    01:12

  • Can Netanyahu rally divided Israelis following Hamas attacks?

    02:06

  • Crockett warns House GOP pursuing Biden impeachment: ‘We will be clapping back’

    06:17

  • Crockett blasts Gaetz' vote to oust McCarthy: 'We are on an absolute roller coaster'

    05:41

  • Rep. Meeks: 'I think it is clear that the Republicans can’t govern'

    08:20

Ali Velshi

House historian on GOP chaos: ‘It hasn’t been this bad since before the Civil War’

09:24

Norm Ornstein, Emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, and Raymond Smock, former historian of the U.S. House of Representatives, speak to Ali Velshi about the unprecedented levels of disorder and chaotic infighting gripping the U.S. House of Representatives after more than two weeks without a speaker and what methods could be used to resolve it.Oct. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    House historian on GOP chaos: ‘It hasn’t been this bad since before the Civil War’

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

    06:49

  • Fmr. PLO spokeswoman: Israel's 'dehumanization' of Palestinians is ‘heart-wrenching to watch’

    06:20

  • Fmr Israeli Vice PM: Hamas is an ‘obstacle to peace’ and must ‘pay the ultimate price’

    06:06

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All