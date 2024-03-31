GOP billionaires v democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

GOP billionaires who sought alternatives to Trump are coming back into the fold, and the Trump campaign is hoping to receive some big donations soon. This time around, the donor class ‘cannot make the argument that they don’t know what they’re getting into’, says Sheelah Kolhatkar, staff writer at The New Yorker. Faced with the choice of losing some wealth to preserve democracy, many of the ultra-wealthy seem to be leaning towards their personal short-term financial interests. ‘They put up the walls and protect what they’ve hoarded for themselves.’March 31, 2024