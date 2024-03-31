IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP billionaires v democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time
March 31, 202405:05

  • ‘We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health’: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25
  • Now Playing

    GOP billionaires v democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47

  • Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13

  • ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

  • 'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42

  • ‘Nothing here but hot air’: Former colleague on Adeel Mangi smear campaign

    09:16

  • Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

    07:27

  • Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

    08:01

  • For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

    03:44

  • Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

  • Re-reading George Orwell’s ‘1984’ 

    13:56

  • David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: 'It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction'

    12:58

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

  • What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

    01:20

  • Death toll in Moscow concert attack rises as gunmen are detained, Kremlin says

    01:29

  • Why VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to Planned Parenthood Is So Historic – Even For Dems

    04:43

Ali Velshi

GOP billionaires v democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

05:05

GOP billionaires who sought alternatives to Trump are coming back into the fold, and the Trump campaign is hoping to receive some big donations soon. This time around, the donor class ‘cannot make the argument that they don’t know what they’re getting into’, says Sheelah Kolhatkar, staff writer at The New Yorker. Faced with the choice of losing some wealth to preserve democracy, many of the ultra-wealthy seem to be leaning towards their personal short-term financial interests. ‘They put up the walls and protect what they’ve hoarded for themselves.’March 31, 2024

  • ‘We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health’: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25
  • Now Playing

    GOP billionaires v democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47

  • Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13

  • ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All