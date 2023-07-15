For Facts Sake: ‘Bidenomics’ is working – especially in red states

The U.S. economy is taking a breath of relief as inflation cools, jobs and wages increase and unemployment stays low. Republicans continuously attack the Biden administration’s economic agenda, but For Facts Sake: “Bidenomics” is working – and it’s working especially well in states with predominantly Republican populations. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi says that Republicans' choice to vocally drag Biden's economic policies but brag about the federal funding and nationwide economic victories that happened as a result simply makes them hypocrites.July 15, 2023