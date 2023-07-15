IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Hate U Give’ with Angie Thomas

    08:40
  • Now Playing

    For Facts Sake: ‘Bidenomics’ is working – especially in red states

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    How ballot initiatives on abortion rights could prove successful against extremist legislatures

    09:52

  • Velshi: NYC food delivery workers need to be paid fairly

    04:39

  • Velshi: The Climate Crisis is Here.

    04:49

  • Presidential Candidate Will Hurd rails against GOP loyalty pledge: ‘Donald Trump is a proven loser’

    08:23

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Lawn Boy’ by Jonathan Evison

    07:45

  • Former Israeli soldier says Israel is making everyone less safe

    06:35

  • Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30

  • ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44

  • ‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

    09:30

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

    08:13

  • The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

    10:15

  • ‘They completely misjudged the threat’: Report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

    05:37

  • SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • Third-party candidates pose a 'unique threat' in 2024 election cycle

    11:37

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

    07:06

  • What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56

  • How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

Ali Velshi

For Facts Sake: ‘Bidenomics’ is working – especially in red states

04:48

The U.S. economy is taking a breath of relief as inflation cools, jobs and wages increase and unemployment stays low. Republicans continuously attack the Biden administration’s economic agenda, but For Facts Sake: “Bidenomics” is working – and it’s working especially well in states with predominantly Republican populations. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi says that Republicans' choice to vocally drag Biden's economic policies but brag about the federal funding and nationwide economic victories that happened as a result simply makes them hypocrites.July 15, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Hate U Give’ with Angie Thomas

    08:40
  • Now Playing

    For Facts Sake: ‘Bidenomics’ is working – especially in red states

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    How ballot initiatives on abortion rights could prove successful against extremist legislatures

    09:52

  • Velshi: NYC food delivery workers need to be paid fairly

    04:39

  • Velshi: The Climate Crisis is Here.

    04:49

  • Presidential Candidate Will Hurd rails against GOP loyalty pledge: ‘Donald Trump is a proven loser’

    08:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All