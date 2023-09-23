For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fed his supporters a false promise: that he would deliver $2 gas if he wins in 2024. For Fact’s Sake, Ali Velshi explains why the president of this country does not have the power to tip the scales of the global oil market. No matter how much Ron DeSantis cries "woke" over President Joe Biden’s energy policy, $2 gas isn’t going to happen just because he says so.Sept. 23, 2023