Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch stresses the consequences of inaction
Feb. 25, 202407:56

Ali Velshi

Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch stresses the consequences of inaction

07:56

Two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian military is awaiting military aid from the West. As Congress struggles to pass another round of vital aid for Ukraine, former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, warns that U.S. inaction may have far reaching consequences. “If they can't count on us for support, ultimately, in the future, we're not going to be able to count on them for support,” says Yovanovitch. “That is a very dangerous place for the U.S. to be in because alliances or partnerships around the world are one of our greatest strengths.”Feb. 25, 2024

