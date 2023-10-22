Fmr. Director of U.S. Hostage Rescue: How teams work to bring hostages home

Two weeks after the October 7th attacks in Israel, the agony continues for the families of the hundreds of hostages taken by Hamas -- and whose fates remain unknown. Chris O’Leary, who was in charge of planning hostage rescues for the U.S. government until last month, shares the dangerous and delicate operation with Ali Velshi. “The idea is to be able to respond in a synchronized manner to a complex hostage incident when there are citizens from multiple nations taken because this is a global community problem – it's not just an American or Israeli problem. We have to respond collectively.”Oct. 22, 2023