Ali Velshi

Fmr. CIA Director Brennan: “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to”

05:44

American Brittney Griner is back home on American soil, but her imprisonment highlights the dangers of traveling to hostile countries, especially in the modern world where one is seemingly more likely to be taken hostage by a state actor than a random group of bandits. “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to, because I could in fact be put in a similar situation” as Griner and others, says former CIA Director John Brennan. Dec. 10, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

