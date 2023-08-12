Florida state attorney suspended by DeSantis calls him out for ‘voter suppression and ‘race-baiting’

Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell joins Charles Coleman after being suspended by Ron DeSantis earlier this week and replaced by a federalist society judge to discuss the implications of her dismissal for voters and the racial considerations behind the decision. “When DeSantis makes this decision to suspend you because your politics don’t align, isn’t it effectively invalidating the votes of those who chose you to represent them?” Coleman asks. “It is another one of DeSantis’ many forms of voter suppression,” Worrell says. “This is just a multitude of ways he is using to suppress votes in blue counties who did not support him in the election.”Aug. 12, 2023