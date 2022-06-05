Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

For the parents of school shooting victims, it can be frustrating and painful every time another school shooting occurs. The inaction by our political leaders can be even more frustrating. “We were betrayed,” says Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the teenagers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Oliver took aim at President Biden earlier this week after the president gave a speech on primetime but stopped short of announcing any executive orders or new measures to tackle gun violence. “We are giving you the solutions, which is unfair because I lost my son,” he adds, “I shouldn’t be the one bringing the solutions because my son isn’t here anymore…so I’m working for your kid.”June 5, 2022