IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

    06:36

  • Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

    06:54

  • Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

    06:20

  • Velshi: The Abraham Fund that wasn’t

    05:58

  • Vindman: “In the short term…Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed”

    06:43

  • “This is an entire architecture”: Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

    04:18

  • New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

    06:38

  • Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

    06:24

  • Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

    02:59

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions”

    04:49

  • Menendez: The NRA’s enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

    05:10

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

    07:26

  • The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

    05:57

  • Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

    04:53

  • ‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

    06:34

  • Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

    03:20

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11

  • A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

    06:08

  • Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

Ali Velshi

Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

06:26

For the parents of school shooting victims, it can be frustrating and painful every time another school shooting occurs. The inaction by our political leaders can be even more frustrating. “We were betrayed,” says Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the teenagers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Oliver took aim at President Biden earlier this week after the president gave a speech on primetime but stopped short of announcing any executive orders or new measures to tackle gun violence. “We are giving you the solutions, which is unfair because I lost my son,” he adds, “I shouldn’t be the one bringing the solutions because my son isn’t here anymore…so I’m working for your kid.”June 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

    06:36

  • Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

    06:54

  • Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

    06:20

  • Velshi: The Abraham Fund that wasn’t

    05:58

  • Vindman: “In the short term…Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed”

    06:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All