IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  •  Octavia Butler’s big goals: get millions to read her books and change the world. She succeeded. | Velshi Banned Book Club

    15:00

  • WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    ‘The existential threat of our time’: Biden's export pause scores major win for climate activists

    11:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s whack’: How ‘Big Lie’ candidates in MI and PA wreaked havoc on GOP politics

    06:39

  • Nine Supreme Court Justices are being called upon to save democracy - can they do it?

    11:06

  • Netanyahu 'putting his own political skin above the hostages': Sen. Chris Van Hollen

    06:02

  • ‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party

    12:32

  • North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:13

  • The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned

    09:41

  • ‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal

    10:24

  • A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05

  • 'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

  • ‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

    08:34

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09

  • 'There are serious consequences': Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23

  • Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

  • Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

    08:26

  • Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

    07:50

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43

  • Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

    09:27

Ali Velshi

‘The existential threat of our time’: Biden's export pause scores major win for climate activists

11:08

This week, the Biden administration paused new Department of Energy approvals of proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects, scoring a major victory for environmental groups. Ali Velshi is joined by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to discuss the reasons behind the decision and its implications for America’s energy security. “This is not a ban on exports, it’s a review,” Granholm explains. Jan. 27, 2024

  •  Octavia Butler’s big goals: get millions to read her books and change the world. She succeeded. | Velshi Banned Book Club

    15:00

  • WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    ‘The existential threat of our time’: Biden's export pause scores major win for climate activists

    11:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s whack’: How ‘Big Lie’ candidates in MI and PA wreaked havoc on GOP politics

    06:39

  • Nine Supreme Court Justices are being called upon to save democracy - can they do it?

    11:06

  • Netanyahu 'putting his own political skin above the hostages': Sen. Chris Van Hollen

    06:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All