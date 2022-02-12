Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

‘Souls to the Polls’ has been mobilizing Black churchgoers for decades, and now a group of Georgia Republicans is trying to co-opt the concept and claim their own version, after realizing voting on weekdays is actually not easy. Eddie Glaude, Princeton University Department Chair of African American Studies and the former President of the American Academy of Religion, joins Ali to talk about the origins of politics and citizenship in the Black church and the history of white evangelicals mimicking “the strategies and tactics of the civil rights movement.” “Black churches have always been at the forefront of grappling, of struggling, for full citizenship rights in the United States,” says Glaude. It’s where “the vocabularies of freedom emerged.”Feb. 12, 2022