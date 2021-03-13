Director of the National Institutes of Health on Biden admin so far: “It’s quite a different scene”

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the state of vaccine distribution and Biden’s proposed Independence day goal for some kind of ‘normalcy.’ Dr. Collins says though he hopes we feel a real shift by July 4, “hope’s not a strategy, hope is something that attaches to action. We need that action from everybody.” He urges leaders to take some risks with their political bases in order to help us get there. On states throwing away their masks just before Spring Break? “Boy is it the wrong time to do that.”