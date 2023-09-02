Did the U.S. drag its feet on domestic terror?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

In the aftermath of the Jacksonville, FL, shooting, President Joe Biden labeled white supremacy "the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland." The attack follows a string of hate-motivated attacks in public places. Critics warn that far-right Republican rhetoric is helping to normalize the extremist ideology that is fueling these attacks. Dr. Jason Stanley, professor of Philosophy at Yale University, says that manifestos left behind by far-right shooters reflect ideologies that are not dissimilar to “what many politicians are saying today.” Daryl Johnson, former senior analyst at the Dept. of Homeland Security, adds that the single biggest impediment to solving domestic terrorism is politicians “that pander to these groups and individuals.”Sept. 2, 2023

