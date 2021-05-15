Daily Beast reports shocking new Matt Gaetz allegations: “Donors footed the bill”05:29
The Daily Beast is out with brand new reporting detailing more disturbing activity and corruption on the part of Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg. Investigations reporter Joel Pagliery predicts this “will all come crashing down” on the Congressman. “Matt Gaetz keeps saying he never paid for sex – we have witnesses that say differently.” The admissions from Joel Greenberg add to the trouble. “The feds have the receipts.”