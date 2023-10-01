Crockett warns House GOP pursuing Biden impeachment: ‘We will be clapping back’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks to Charles Coleman Jr. about the strategy behind her now-viral takedown of House Republicans at Biden’s first impeachment inquiry hearing this week. “I’m not here to play games,” Crockett tells Coleman. “This was me calling them hypocrites without calling them hypocrites,” she says about her viral moment. “If they decide that they want to continue down this road, I need them to understand that we will be ready and we will be clapping back.”Oct. 1, 2023