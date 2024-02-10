Coley: ‘Trump would have burned down the DOJ’ if he was treated like Biden

Following the release of Robert Hur's report on Biden's handling of classified documents. Anthony Coley and Molly Jong-Fast join Charles Coleman Jr., in for Ali Velshi, to share their reactions. Coley describes the inclusion of ‘extraordinarily inappropriate’ details about Biden’s cognitive state, and other partisan elements that “go against the tradition” of the Justice Department. “Hur got it wrong. And I think he was the wrong choice," Hur says. Molly Jong Fast discusses the larger significance for Democrats and what it signals about the GOP’s willingness to lean into hyper-partisanship ahead of November’s election.Feb. 10, 2024