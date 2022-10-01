Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

Chef José Andrés is “literally everywhere.” The world traveler, chef, and humanitarian is now in Florida delivering hot meals to those cut off by Hurricane Ian. It’s “more than cooking,” says Chef Andrés – the World Central Kitchen team creates “systems of distribution” which allows it to reach tens of thousands in a day. “We go to them. Why? Because they cannot come to us.” He has been flying into Isolated islands like Sanibel with food and medicine. “Distribution and planning wins the day.” Oct. 1, 2022