Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says UN officials are still trying to evacuate civilians out of war-torn Mariupol, Ukraine. More than 500 people were finally bused out of the city last week, but Mariupol City Council Member Maksym Borodin worries that tens of thousands of area locals are still in grave danger. “From one side, Putin said that they won’t be storming the Azovstal Plant, but from another side, every day their media shows them directly shooting into Azovstal with all the heavy weapons they have...It is terrible. The people who’re left in Mariupol, most of them are because they can’t go anywhere...Russians are not letting the people go to the Ukraine side—only for some people who want to go to the Russian side...They get them into the infiltration camp. And for some men they can’t leave these filtration camps for about a month.” Borodin, who was also a pollution activist before the war, worries that clearing rubble and dead bodies seems to be the only work available for people who stayed. “Now, it is warm in Mariupol. It will be warmer...It will be a humanitarian catastrophe because there is no water, no medication, and I think there will be a lot of diseases.” May 7, 2022