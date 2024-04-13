IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author
April 13, 202411:38
  • Now Playing

    Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • ‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement

    07:42

  • We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47

  • Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13

  • ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

Ali Velshi

Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

11:38

Heralded as one of the most enduring and poignant children’s books of the 20th century, “Bridge to Terabithia” demands its reader confront the realities of childhood — including family dynamics, class division, friendship, identity, and, of course, death. Author Katherine Paterson wrote the book in reaction to the senseless death of her own son’s best friend. Paterson reminds us that those intense feelings of longing and belonging, of searching for a ‘why’ that does not exist, of turning to your family for support, of life-affirming friendship do not just begin at adulthood. Paterson joins Ali Velshi to discuss the universality of the themes the book explores. “Books are a wonderful rehearsal for what you’re going to meet in life,” says Paterson. April 13, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All