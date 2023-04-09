Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

On Thursday, the Biden Administration released a much-anticipated report on the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. The 12-page review places much of the blame on the Trump Administration, arguing that the Biden administration inherited a situation in which “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001.” Former CIA director John Brennan discusses the report’s findings with Ali Velshi. “It’s very tragic that US military personnel and Afghan citizens were killed… but again looking at what the scale and magnitude of this was, it’s understandable that it didn’t occur flawlessly.”April 9, 2023