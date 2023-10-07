Ayman: Biden's statement on Hamas attack is a warning to Israel's enemies

Ayman Mohyeldin and Ali Velshi discuss Preside Biden’s statement in response to Hamas attacks in Israel. “The signal the Biden administration is now sending to adversaries and enemies of Israel is to be careful,” Ayman tells Velshi. “There is a massive concern right now in Western intelligence agencies, and in the United States and in European capitals, about where Israel goes from here and who exploits this opportunity.”Oct. 7, 2023