Abortion rights activists offer suggestions on how to fight for reproductive freedoms

26 states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortions now that the Roe V. Wade has been overturned. Access to abortion will be tougher to come by for millions of Americans. But Sarah Stoesz, longtime President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States says, “the map looks terrible, but there are still states where abortion is safe and legal.” Robin Marty, Operations Director of West Alabama Women’s Center, says there’s still plenty the public can do to fight for abortion rights.June 25, 2022