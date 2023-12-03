Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

The Biden administration is signaling a shift in approach to the U.S. relationship with Israel. Aaron David Miller, Former Senior Advisor for Arab-Israeli Negotiations at the State Department, joins Ali Velshi to analyze the rift and what's likely to come next. “You have two clocks and they're ticking at different speeds. The Israeli operational clock, the destruction of Hamas is ticking it very slowly. They think they'll need months. The American political clock, Joe Biden's clock, is ticking much faster. These clocks are increasingly out of sync.”Dec. 3, 2023