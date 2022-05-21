IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

  • Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41

  • Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

    05:06

  • NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

    04:23

  • Maria Hinojosa on ‘Suave’, her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: “We brought heart”

    05:48

  •  Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

    05:11

  • The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”

    07:33

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

    06:05

  • Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41

  • Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

    05:54

  • “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    05:18

  • Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    05:13

  • Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

    00:29

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01

  • Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44

Ali Velshi

A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

06:08

Until this week, the “Great Replacement Theory” was probably an unfamiliar phrase and concept for many Americans. But it’s not new. It's been a "pervasive and longstanding" part of the American discourse, says Karen Greenberg, Director of Fordham University’s Center on National Security. "Hitler based and thanked...Madison and Grant for writing some of the first treatises on this." The racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, NY is only the latest attack linked to the Great Replacement theory. Domestic terrorists have referenced the hateful and xenophobic conspiracy theory going at least as far back as 2011, when a gunman killed 77 people in Oslo, Norway. The theory has been a “powerful and low-hanging fruit for a very long time for those who want to exploit it,” says Greenberg. And although it used to be relegated to the dark corners of the internet, The Soufan Center’s Colin Clarke warns that these dangerous ideas are “moving to the mainstream, being piped into American homes to millions of viewers on a daily basis.” Says Clarke, “this is the impact of disinformation.”May 21, 2022

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

  • Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41

  • Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

    05:06

  • NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

    04:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All