8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.

By all accounts, what Ukraine has accomplished in holding back Russia is “a miracle.” “Ten months ago...Putin thought that he’d be in the middle of Kyiv celebrating a Russian Christmas,” says Terrell Jermaine Starr. A non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and host of the ‘Black Diplomats’ podcast, Starr has been working and studying in Ukraine for years. “Putin doesn’t understand the Ukrainian people.” Despite Russia’s attack on key civilian infrastructure, many Ukrainians would rather freeze to death than to be forced to live under Russian rule, reports Starr. “Eight years ago Ukraine was a military on paper...Now, that they are able to fight back Russia eight years later? It’s a miracle.”Dec. 25, 2022