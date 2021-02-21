16th Street Baptist Church bombing survivor: “I just knew that life would never be the same for me”

On September 15th, 1963, four little girls were murdered and 22 more were injured when sticks of dynamite planted by white supremacists exploded near the steps of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Rev. Dr. Carolyn McKinstry was a teenage volunteer inside the Church that day and the memory, and feeling of being “powerless” remains vivid. “it was definitely a turning point for me in terms of looking at humanity.”