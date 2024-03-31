‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

After Trump shared a video on social media Friday that included an image of President Biden bound and restrained in the back of a pickup truck, historian and scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat speaks to Ali Velshi about the dangers of Trump’s rhetoric and why he has been successful at normalizing violence among his base. “The purpose of these leader cults is to change the way people feel about violence,” Ben-Ghiat explains. “Violence is being proposed as a valid form of dealing with differences.”March 31, 2024