Ali Velshi

'We get to know one another by reading stories': Making Black stories free in Philly

09:30

More than 30 states in the U.S. have banned certain fiction and non-fiction books by Black authors, but this Black History Month, multiple organizations across Philadelphia, the birthplace of America and the free library, are making those books accessible. Local groups including The Free Library of Philadelphia, Visit Philadelphia—the official city tourism board—and Little Free Libraries—a non-profit that creates and distributes free book-sharing boxes—have joined together to create “Little Freedom Libraries.” These brightly decorated boxes have been placed in 13 locations throughout Philadelphia, from the Betsy Ross House to the Eastern State Penitentiary. Visit Philadelphia’s CEO Angela Val says, “Black history is also American history. And these stories are worth telling and sharing.”Feb. 3, 2024

