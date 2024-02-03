'We get to know one another by reading stories': Making Black stories free in Philly

- Now Playing
'We get to know one another by reading stories': Making Black stories free in Philly09:30
- UP NEXT
Velshi: The JCPOA built some good faith between Iran & the West. But not anymore.04:26
A once-segregated mental hospital tells the larger story of Black mental health in America05:53
Tim Kaine: Hamas hostage deal is 'only path to de-escalation'06:18
‘It’s the suck-up Olympics’: Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board09:47
“It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code08:32
White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan00:39
CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release02:35
How Nikki Haley could be using Trump’s legal troubles to her advantage04:37
Octavia Butler’s big goals: get millions to read her books and change the world. She succeeded.15:00
WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family04:37
‘The existential threat of our time’: Biden's export pause scores major win for climate activists11:08
‘It’s whack’: How ‘Big Lie’ candidates in MI and PA wreaked havoc on GOP politics06:39
Nine Supreme Court Justices are being called upon to save democracy - can they do it?11:06
Netanyahu 'putting his own political skin above the hostages': Sen. Chris Van Hollen06:02
‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party12:32
North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club11:13
The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned09:41
‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal10:24
A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump07:05
- Now Playing
'We get to know one another by reading stories': Making Black stories free in Philly09:30
- UP NEXT
Velshi: The JCPOA built some good faith between Iran & the West. But not anymore.04:26
A once-segregated mental hospital tells the larger story of Black mental health in America05:53
Tim Kaine: Hamas hostage deal is 'only path to de-escalation'06:18
‘It’s the suck-up Olympics’: Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board09:47
“It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code08:32
Play All