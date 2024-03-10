IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Very unusual’: These 3 GOP Senators say they won't vote for Trump in November
March 10, 202403:04
‘Very unusual’: These 3 GOP Senators say they won't vote for Trump in November

03:04

GOP Senator Todd Young said this week that he will not vote for Trump in November, becoming the third lawmaker in the Senate who has said they won’t support their party’s presumptive nominee. Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele speaks to Charles Coleman Jr. about what this reveals about fractures in the Republican party and whether it will make a difference given Trump’s grip over the rest of the party and its base.March 10, 2024

