IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: The U.S. Constitution

    09:32
  • UP NEXT

    J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23

  • Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

    08:19

  • Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

    06:36

  • Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

    11:53

  • Joe Manchin’s ‘utterly selfish’ third party bid is ‘putting money and ego’ ahead of democracy

    09:32

  • Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind

    03:38

  • Florida state attorney suspended by DeSantis calls him out for ‘voter suppression and ‘race-baiting’

    07:25

  • ‘Like a scene from a war movie’: Eyewitness reflects on Charlottesville rally 6 years later 

    08:13

  • Judge Luttig: If Trump wins in 2024, 'we would have little hope of saving American democracy'

    16:13

  • Why count four in Trump’s indictment could be ‘central’ to Jack Smith’s case 

    05:53

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: It was clear to Jan. 6 committee that Trump should be charged

    06:19

  • 'He was too honest': Fmr. aide to Mike Pence reacts to new details about Trump's pressure on Jan. 6

    10:09

  • Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    08:00

  • The latest Trump indictment is not just about the Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s about the vote.

    07:33

  • Senior Investigator for Jan. 6 Cmte reacts to 'incredibly damning' new indictment details

    04:40

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Persepolis' by Marjane Satrapi

    08:48

  • Historians explain why a second Trump presidency could do damage to America’s democracy

    13:00

  • Two steps forward, two steps back. The Biden admin is sending mixed messages on climate. 

    09:54

  • Velshi: When every eligible voter can cast a ballot, democracy is better for it

    04:57

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: The U.S. Constitution

09:32

A special edition of the "Velshi Banned Book Club" features a work that has sparked ferocious and unrelenting debate since it was first written. A work of writing that has been quoted and misquoted for generations. A work of writing that has been challenged for removal not by Florida or Texas, but by a former U.S. President. A work of writing, at once beautiful, and the most weaponized in our nation's history. A work of writing that proves how powerful words can be. The United States Constitution. Penned in 1787 in the same Pennsylvania building in which the Declaration of Independence was written, the U.S. Constitution lays out the framework and constraints for our government. The Bill of Rights was then ratified in 1791, a document created after some signatories voiced the need for a clear description of individual rights. After years of history lessons and episodes of School House Rock, it’s easy to forget that the Constitution was nothing short of an audacious act of political radicalism in its time. Hardly any written Constitutions existed at the time for the Founding Fathers to study. And now – centuries later, in an America that bears little resemblance to the one the Founders knew – the document is even more controversial. At its core, the current debate over the Constitution is over words. There are two camps – those who believe the Document is living and breathing and those who believe the Constitution should be read precisely as its drafters wrote and intended. Our nation hangs in the balance of those two starkly different interpretations of the same text.Aug. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: The U.S. Constitution

    09:32
  • UP NEXT

    J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23

  • Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

    08:19

  • Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

    06:36

  • Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

    11:53

  • Joe Manchin’s ‘utterly selfish’ third party bid is ‘putting money and ego’ ahead of democracy

    09:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All