 #VelshiBannedBookClub: The Importance of Access to LGBTQ+ Literature

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This has never happened before’: Trump’s attacks on judge and clerk raise unprecedented risks

    09:20

  • ‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

    06:21

  • 'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation

    12:29

  • 'A must-listen': Trump’s D.C. gag order hearing to be live-streamed Monday

    12:11

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

    07:05

  • Velshi: Trump’s rhetoric has gone from bizarre to dangerous. Let’s not dismiss it.

    07:05

  • ‘Simply incorrect’: Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge’s decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

    13:04

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We can’t be neutral on the idea of democracy'

    12:29

  • ‘A perilous time to be playing with fire’: The consequences of a third party candidate

    07:25

  • MedGlobal Director: Patients, medical staff, and civilians stuck in Al-Shifa Hospital

    05:11

  • Mike Johnson’s funding plan doomed by GOP lawmakers ‘hell-bent’ on shutdown

    11:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan

    10:19

  • VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

    05:37

  • UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza

    06:49

  • Son of Peace Activist Taken Hostage by Hamas: “Maybe it’s only grown stronger – my conviction for peace”

    07:07

  • 'It's the abortion, stupid': Obeidallah on Democrats' strategy for 2024

    09:37

  • Palestinian Ambassador to UN: “Civilian lives are sacred… it needs to stop now”

    09:53

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This will go on forever until we eliminate Hamas”

    16:48

Ali Velshi

 #VelshiBannedBookClub: The Importance of Access to LGBTQ+ Literature

10:57

According to PEN America, a non-profit dedicated to the freedom to read and write, 26% of all of the literature removed from public school libraries last year features LGBTQ+ characters or themes. Why does this direct and unmitigated attack on the LGBTQ+ community matter? The Trevor Project, the leading crisis intervention nonprofit for LGBTQ+ people, says an LGBTQ+ young person between the ages of 13 and 24 attempts suicide every 45 seconds. The world can be isolating and cruel – especially when you’re going through adolescence and the only gay kid in your class. “We need to see ourselves,” says PFLAG’s Brian Bond. Literature can help that vulnerable young person feel like they’re not the only person in the universe. “This is about saving lives.”Nov. 25, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    ‘This has never happened before’: Trump’s attacks on judge and clerk raise unprecedented risks

    09:20

  • ‘He’s tried it before and he’ll do it again’: Rep. Crockett on Trump’s disturbing immigration plan

    06:21

  • 'Not archaic': The daily stigmas of menstruation

    12:29

  • 'A must-listen': Trump’s D.C. gag order hearing to be live-streamed Monday

    12:11

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

    07:05

  • Velshi: Trump’s rhetoric has gone from bizarre to dangerous. Let’s not dismiss it.

    07:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All