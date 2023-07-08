IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Lawn Boy’ by Jonathan Evison

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    Former Israeli soldier says Israel is making everyone less safe

    06:35

  • Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30

  • ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44

  • ‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

    09:30

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

    08:13

  • The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

    10:15

  • ‘They completely misjudged the threat’: Report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

    05:37

  • SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • Third-party candidates pose a 'unique threat' in 2024 election cycle

    11:37

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

    07:06

  • What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56

  • How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Lawn Boy’ by Jonathan Evison

07:45

A semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story, “Lawn Boy” grapples with sexual orientation, family dynamics, opportunities for immigrants, classism, and capitalism. At its core, “Lawn Boy” is a story of identity. As both a Mexican American and a gay man, Mike grapples with who he is and whom he loves. “It was very important for me to write this book, even myself, I take a lot of privileges for granted – there is this American mythos that the American dream is open for all of us and it’s a lot harder for people of color and a non-binary persuasion,” says Evison. And yet, despite the important subject matter, one parent’s condemnation of the book sparked a mass-banning across the U.S. Some 35 school districts in 20 states temporarily removed “Lawn Boy” from library shelves. July 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Lawn Boy’ by Jonathan Evison

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    Former Israeli soldier says Israel is making everyone less safe

    06:35

  • Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30

  • ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44

  • ‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

    09:30

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

    08:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All