VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Lawn Boy’ by Jonathan Evison

A semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story, “Lawn Boy” grapples with sexual orientation, family dynamics, opportunities for immigrants, classism, and capitalism. At its core, “Lawn Boy” is a story of identity. As both a Mexican American and a gay man, Mike grapples with who he is and whom he loves. “It was very important for me to write this book, even myself, I take a lot of privileges for granted – there is this American mythos that the American dream is open for all of us and it’s a lot harder for people of color and a non-binary persuasion,” says Evison. And yet, despite the important subject matter, one parent’s condemnation of the book sparked a mass-banning across the U.S. Some 35 school districts in 20 states temporarily removed “Lawn Boy” from library shelves. July 8, 2023