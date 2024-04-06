‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

One year ago, Tennessee State Rep. Justin J. Pearson was expelled from Tennessee’s House of Representatives after he attended a protest for gun control in the wake of a mass shooting at a Nashville-area school. But that didn’t deter him from pursuing his change. “When you are in a position of power, you have a responsibility to do more than send thoughts and prayers,” he says. “You have a responsibility to act.” His expulsion, he says, was an act of “cowardice” by the Republican Party of Tennessee. “It’s because they do not believe in a democracy where people’s voices are valued.”April 6, 2024