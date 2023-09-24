‘They’re already putting this plan into action’: The chilling truth about Project 2025’s radical agenda

Ali Velshi breaks down the goals and origins of Project 2025, a radical, far-right plan to purge and restructure the U.S. government if the Republican party wins the 2024 election, including dismantling the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Education, among others, and placing federal agencies directly under the president’s control. Foreign Policy Senior Correspondent, Michael Hirsh, and MSNBC Political Contributor and author of "The Impostors," Steve Benen, join Ali Velshi to discuss what makes the agenda so uniquely dangerous, the role of the Heritage Foundation in shaping the project’s policies, and the imminent threat it poses to democracy.Sept. 24, 2023